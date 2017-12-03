Holocaust monument in central Athens vandalized with graffiti

Sunday, 03 December 2017
UPD:18:39
Eurokinissi/ΝΙΚΟΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΑΝΤΩΝΗΣ

"The attack on the monument, which will remain open and accessible to citizens, is act of intolerance and historical ignorance," was the reaction by the municipality of Athens.
The latest instance of graffiti-tinged vandalism targeted Athens' Holocaust monument over the weekend. The outdoor monument is located in the historic Kerameikos district in the center of the Greek capital and just northwest of the Acropolis. It is also within walking distance of a a small synagogue that serves Athens' small Jewish community.

The city's government added that it will contribute to restoration works.

The Greek capital has been plagued by over the past years, if not decades, by rampant vandalism on walls and monuments, including graffiti, posters and stickers of all types and so-called "tagging".

