December to determine fate, in large part, of landmark Helleniko privatization

By T. Igoumenidi

tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

December looms large in deciding the fate of the massive and closely watched Helleniko privatization in the country, as the government must push through several decision allowing the master plan for one of the biggest real estate developments in Europe to be passed as a presidential decree that will be forwarded to the Council of State (CoS) for final ratification.

First up in this month's bureaucratic "marathon" for the project is the convening of a council of general secretaries of all relevant ministry, with a meeting set for Monday, in fact. According to estimates, this layer of Greek bureaucracy will need several sessions in order to compose a relevant presidential decree, with an unofficial deadline being the end of the month.

The significance of the upcoming step lies in how much of the original contract signed between the Greek state and the international consortium that won the concession will find its way in print on the president decree, a prospect deemed as imperative in preventing future legal challenges due to vague wording.