Erdogan in Greece this month

Turkey President Tayyip Recep Erdogan will visit Greece on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, following an invitation by his Greek counterpart, the first such visit by a standing Turkish head of state since the early 1950s

Erdogan will meet with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, while he's also set to tour the northeast border province of Thrace, which hosts a large Muslim minority.

According to government sources in Athens on Friday, an agenda of talks will include the migration crisis - i.e. thousands of third country nationals illegally entering Greece from Turkey - security in the wider region and bilateral economic cooperation. EU-Turkey ties also expected to be discussed, given the more-or-less frozen accession negotiations between Brussels and Ankara.

Nevertheless, an agenda cited by the Turkish side said talks will also cover the issue of asylum requested by several Turkish officers after a failed coup in the neighboring country, along with the protracted Cyprus issue.

A large government and media delegation will arrive with Erdogan in Athens.

