FSI to present upgrade of 'Olympic Trail' line connecting cruise ship harbor with ancient Olympia

Italy's FSI, which assumed the management of Greek rail operator Trainose this year, is ready to present an upgraded route connecting the Ionian Sea harbor of Katakolo with the ancient Olympia site with, expected to be called the Olympian Trail.

Katakolo over the past decade has emerged as a leading anchorage for cruise ships plying the Ionian, given its proximity to ancient Olympia and nearby beaches.

A relevant presentation will be the first by the new owner of Trainose, as FSI purchased the latter for 45 million euros in an international tender.

A line already connects Katakolo with the regional capital of Pyrgos and onwards to the renowned Olympia site, although service on the line has been subpar for years under the previous state-run company's management.

The rail line was built some 100 years ago, and will be characterized as a special tourist route, similar to a rack railway connecting the mountainous northeast Peloponnese village of Kalavryta - the Diakofto–Kalavryta line - and another narrow-gauge line in the mountain range of Pelion, in central Greece.