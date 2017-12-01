Govt source: Creditors Ok with boost in welfare benefits for households in 2018

By S. Papapetros

A source with the Greek labor and social insurances ministry on Friday said creditors have agreed with a proposal by the Tsipras government to increase welfare benefits allocated to households in the country to 810 million euros next year, up from 650 million euros in 2017.

The development, circulated via the current government's preferred "unofficial" manner, came as top ministers received creditors auditors on Friday for negotiations on the pension system - part of talks to conclude the third review of the ongoing bailout.

The same sources claimed that all pensions in the country will have been recalculated by this month, whereas the labor ministry is continuing to reduce the number of pending pension applications.

The target is for some 200,000 new pensions, primary and supplementary, to be issued by Oct. 30, 2018.