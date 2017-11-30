Low-cost Volotea announces plan to link Athens with up to 30 European destinations by 2022

Spanish low-cost carrier Volotea this week announced a plan to use the Athens International Airport as a regional hub, beginning in the spring of 2018.

The development would mark the 12th regional hub established by the Barcelona-based airline - and its first in Greece.

According to a press release, the carrier will offer up to 320,000 seats annually, increasing its capacity by 160 percent. The goal, according to the company, is to connect Athens with another 30 destinations around Europe by 2022, offering up to 1.2 million possible passenger transfers annually.

Volotea specializes in flights to and from medium-sized and smaller cities in Europe.