Alpha Bank: Net profits of 153.5 mln euros over Jan-Sep 2017

Greek lender Alpha Bank on Thursday announced net profits over the first nine-month period of 2017 totalling 153.5 million euros, and 85.1 million euros in after-tax profits and a deduction of provisions.

In a statement, bank CEO Dimitris Mantzounis said Alpha Bank, Greece’s fourth largest lender in terms of assets, posted a fifth straight quarter in the black, while retaining high operational profitability.

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, Alpha Bank reported lower results over July-Sept 2017 compared to Q2 2017, as provisions for distressed loans rose.

Net profit from continuing operations reached 35.6 million euros, falling from 70.7 million in Q2 2017.