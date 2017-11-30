Alpha Bank: Net profits of 153.5 mln euros over Jan-Sep 2017

Thursday, 30 November 2017 19:51
UPD:20:00
EUROKINISSI/ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ
A- A A+

Greek lender Alpha Bank on Thursday announced net profits over the first nine-month period of 2017 totalling 153.5 million euros, and 85.1 million euros in after-tax profits and a deduction of provisions.

In a statement, bank CEO Dimitris Mantzounis said Alpha Bank, Greece’s fourth largest lender in terms of assets, posted a fifth straight quarter in the black, while retaining high operational profitability.

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, Alpha Bank reported lower results over July-Sept 2017 compared to Q2 2017, as provisions for distressed loans rose.

Net profit from continuing operations reached 35.6 million euros, falling from 70.7 million in Q2 2017.

