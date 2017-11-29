Protests, injuries, strong police presence for resumed property auctions on Wed.

Wednesday, 29 November 2017 18:28
UPD:18:30
Three protesters were reportedly injured on Wednesday during their attempt to block a scheduled property auction at the Athens local courts building (Eirinodikia), as the government made good on a promise to ensure security at proceedings by stationing riot police at specific courts.

Previous such protests prevented auctions of foreclosed property around the country over the past months, essentially depriving Greece's thrice-recapitalized banks of a major form of pressure to reduce non-performing loans (NPLs) in the country.

In one instance, police forces sprayed protestors with tear gas.

Loosely affiliated anti-austerity protesters were joined by members of a Communist Party-affiliated labor union (PAME) and even the head of a far-left out-of-Parliament party, Panayiotis Lafazanis, a one-time SYRIZA minister.

Other protests targeted local courts - or district court - around the greater Athens area, as well as in Thessaloniki.

Protestors have demanded a blanket immunity from auction for all types of property and regardless if arrears are owed on bank loans or the state.

