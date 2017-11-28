Greek minister on arrest of 9 Turkish citizens in Athens: No cooperation or info received from Ankara

Tuesday, 28 November 2017 22:14
UPD:22:16
Eurokinissi/ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ
A- A A+

Greek authorities are continuing a search of the apartments where nine Turkish citizens detained - and subsequently arrested - on Tuesday morning by members of the anti-terrorist squad, the relevant alternate public order minister said hours later.

Moreover, Alternate Citizens' Protection Minister Nikos Toskas said police are searching other locations around Athens, ones related to the same ongoing investigation. He stressed that there was no cooperation with law enforcement authorities of another country, nor was information received by Turkish authorities regarding the nine suspects.

The eight men and one woman picked up by Greek police are reportedly Kurds from Turkey.

 

