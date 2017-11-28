OECD forecast for Greece: 2.3% in 2018, 2% in 2019

The Organisation of Economic Co-operation Development (OECD)  foresees economic growth in Greece at 2.3 percent for 2018, up from 1.4 this year, while repeating the need for a further restructuring of the Greek debt.

The forecast for the growth rate in Greece in 2019 is 2 percent, the OECD notes in its Economic Outlook report.

According the organization, the recovery in still bailout-dependent Greece will be a rise in private consumption and investment, whereas exports are expected to continue to grow. 

