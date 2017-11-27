Golden Star Ferries to add two high-speed vessels on its Cyclades routes

Golden Star Ferries will add two high-speed ferry boats next year on its routes from the mainland port of Piraeus, Greece’s biggest port, to various Cyclades islands destinations, a move expected to boost competition on the lucrative routes.

The coastal shipping company, managed by the Stefanou brothers, recently purchased another vessel after adding a trimaran, the “Krilo Eclipse” to its flotilla last month.

It purchased the high-speed “SuperRunner” last year, which debuted on the Cyclades routes by sailing from the smaller near-Athens port of Rafina.

Three high-speed vessels and two conventional ferries now comprise Golden Star’s stable.

The development comes after the company was honored last week as the Passenger Line of the Year, picking up a Lloyd’s List-Greek Shipping Award.

