Turkish news source: Greek, Turkish coast guard patrol boats square off in eastern Aegean

A Turkish news source on Monday reported of an “incident” between Greek and Turkish coast guard vessels off the eastern Aegean island of Kalymnos and in the general vicinity of two rock islets whose sovereignty Ankara has disputed since early 1996.

According to the Dogan news agency, a Greek patrol boat responded to the presence of Turkish fishing vessels in what the latter considered Greek territorial waters. A Turkish patrol boat, identified as 97, subsequently attempted to block the Greek vessel.

Dogan reported that the distance between the two opposing vessels at one point was about 50 meters.