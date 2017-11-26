Afghan man dead in brawl with compatriots

An Afghan man was killed and another three of his compatriots injured on Sunday during a brawl between them at a residence in a village on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.

The specific island has been a favorite destination of migrant smugglers ferrying people from neighboring Turkey, mostly people fleeing near Mideast war zones but also irregular migrants, especially from Afghanistan, who entered Greece in a bid to reach preferred destinations in central and western Europe.

No information was given over the reason for the deadly disturbance, which took place in the village of Pamfila.