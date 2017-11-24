Macron receives visiting Tsipras for talks

Government sources in Athens on Friday commented on the same-day meeting in Paris between French President Emmanuel Macron and visiting Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, saying talks revolved around political developments in Europe and the ongoing (third) Greek bailout.

The same sources referred to discussion over “French investments” in the recession- battered country, although no details were cited.

Another meeting between the two was tentatively set in January 2018, on the sidelines of a so-called European south summit.

Tsipras was honored by a French magazine a day earlier with a “Political Courage” award.