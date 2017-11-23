Greek FinMin: 2018 budget not 'completely fair'

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, speaking before members of a Parliament budget committee on Thursday, referred to a draft 2018 budget “not completely fair”, in offering up his assessment of his government fiscal and economic policy.

“The new budget is one of fiscal stability, one that has elements of tax justice; one that is as fair as can be within the current conditions… completely fair it is not,” was his exact quote.

He also charged that the main opposition New Democracy (ND) party, the center-right formation in the country, is merely attempting to “distort” reality.