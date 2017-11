A light earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded at 00.37 (22.37 GMT) just after midnight Thursday between the cities of Thessaloniki and Katerini in northern Greece.

The quake's epicenter was located 30 kilometers west of Thessaloniki, and at an estimated depth of 10 kilometers. The tremor was felt throughout the central Macedonia region, with several milder after-shocks later recorded.