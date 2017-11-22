Reports: Greek PM wants rescheduling of debate on controversial deal to sell S. Arabia munitions

Wednesday, 22 November 2017
UPD:16:52
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday reportedly asked for a postponement of an off-the-agenda Parliament debate on Thursday regarding a controversial and ultimately collapsed deal to sell Saudi Arabia surplus munitions from Greek military stockpiles.

Tsipras was currently in Paris on Wednesday to receive an award.

The opposition, on its part, charged that Tsipras was purposely avoiding attendance at a such a debate, where the political "target" is outspoken Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, the head of a small rightist-populist party that acts as the coalition partner for the current government.

Without Kammenos' Independent Greeks (AN.EL) party the current government would not have a majority of MPs in Parliament.

