Spar to return to Greek super market sector via agreement with Asteras group

By D. Alexaki

dalex@naftemporiki.gr

The Dutch super market chain Spar will apparently return to the Greek market year through its participation in a consortium with local retailer Asteras, a year after the former ended its agreement with the Veropoulos group.

The latter, in fact, sold its Greece operation to Metro S.A., but retained units in southeast Europe under its Vero brandname.

Spar was active in the Greek market from 1969 to 2016.

According to sources who spoke with "N", the Dutch company first approached Metro after its buyout of Veropoulos, followed by contacts with at least another two super market chains in Greece.

A deal was finally announced with Asteras, with a new consortium active in the domestic super market sector to be called Spar Hellas.