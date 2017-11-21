Fraport Greece announces modernization of Kefalonia airport

Fraport Greece on Tuesday announced the beginning of works to modernize and upgrade the airport on the Ionian island of Kefalonia (Cephallonia), weeks after similar infrastructure works were commenced at the airport on Mykonos.

Works underway include repair of the ATC tower, repairs on the existing main terminal, replacement of Flight Information Display Screens, cleaning drainage ditches and major runway pavement upgrades.

According to a press release on Tuesday, Fraport Greece said it was proceeding with the replacement of both the runway and the airport's apron with new high resistance asphalt layers. Both the apron and runway markings will also comply to new European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification requirements.

In light of the works, the Kefalonia airport will operate with limited runway functional length until Dec. 20, 2017.

The German-Greek consortium assumed the management of 14 regional airports around Greece last April.