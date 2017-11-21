Fraport Greece announces modernization of Kefalonia airport

Tuesday, 21 November 2017 18:58
UPD:19:02
INTIME NEWS/Δελτίο τύπου
A- A A+

Fraport Greece on Tuesday announced the beginning of works to modernize and upgrade the airport on the Ionian island of Kefalonia (Cephallonia), weeks after similar infrastructure works were commenced at the airport on Mykonos.  

Works underway include repair of the ATC tower, repairs on the existing main terminal, replacement of Flight Information Display Screens, cleaning drainage ditches and major runway pavement upgrades.

According to a press release on Tuesday, Fraport Greece said it was proceeding with the replacement of both the runway and the airport's apron with new high resistance asphalt layers. Both the apron and runway markings will also comply to new European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification requirements.

In light of the works, the Kefalonia airport will operate with limited runway functional length until Dec. 20, 2017.   

The German-Greek consortium assumed the management of 14 regional airports around Greece last April.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών