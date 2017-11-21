Body belonging to one of three missing people from last week's flooding discovered

Authorities said the 21st victim of last week's devastating flooding in western Attica prefecture - west of Athens proper - was reported on Tuesday morning with the discovery of a body believed to be one of three missing people.

The body of an unidentified man was discovered by municipal workers in the Mandra township and transported to a nearby hospital for identification. The body was found next to a municipal garage.

Meanwhile, 13 arrests were made in the flood-ravaged region on charges related to looting.