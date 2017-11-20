Greek privatization fund issues 2 new tenders for state-owned marinas: Alimos and Chios

Greece’s privatization fund, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), on Monday launched two separate international public tenders for concessions, the first for the Athens-area Alimos marina and a second for a marina on the eastern Aegean island of Chios (Hios).

The duration of the management and exploitation concessions is for least 35 years.

According to a press release on Monday, “… both tenders will be conducted in two phases: in the first phase, HRADF invites investors to express interest in each marina within a specific timeframe. The interested investors who meet the pre-qualification criteria, as detailed in the two invitations, available on the HRADF's website (www.hradf.com), will be eligible and will be invited to participate in the second phase. In the second phase of the tender process, preselected investors will gain access to a Virtual Data Room (VDR) in order to access the data of each marina and then be invited to submit binding financial offers.”

In a description offered up by HRADF, the Alimos marina is billed as one of the most important in Greece and amongst the biggest marinas in the eastern Mediterranean. The upland area of the marina covers an area of approximately 210,000 square meters, while the sea area is approximately 428,000 sq m. The marina, in coastal southeast Athens, currently offers 1,100 berths for leisure vessels of various sizes. The upland area of the marina is also used for dry storage and yacht maintenance and includes buildings of varying use.

A deadline for an invitation to express interest is Jan. 16, 2018.

The Chios Marina is located in the central part of the island, 2.5 kilometers from the city center and the main port, and about 6 kilometers from the island's airport.

The sea zone of the marina, with an area of approximately 80,000 square meters, includes a harbor with a total area of about 28,000 sq.m. The terrestrial zone of the Chios marina, with a surface area of approximately 35,000sq.m.has been formed primarily by sea-bed infiltrations.

Limited-scale interventions will significantly improve the marina's capacity, serving at least 170 recreational craft of different categories, up to 25 meters in length and has the potential to develop necessary ground handling facilities, including land-based craft, as well as and other uses of leisure and tourism.

Investors are invited to express interest in the marina of Chios until Jan. 18, 2018.