Privatization fund announces tender procedure for concession of Egnatia tollway

Greece's privatization fund, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund S.A. (HRADF), on Friday issued an invitation to interested parties to submit expression of interest in an international tender for a tollway crossing the breadth of northern Greece, the Egnatia Odos (motorway).

The public bidding tender involves a concession contract related to the financing, operation, maintenance and exploitation of the motorway and three vertical road axes.

The 658-kilometer Egnatia has been in operation for several years, with a fully controlled access dual carriageway facility, stretching from the extreme northwest port city of Igoumenitsa, on the Ionian Sea, to Kipi border post in Evros prefecture, Greece's land border with European Turkey.

The three vertical road axes, 225 kilometers total, are fully controlled access facilities that link the motorway with neighboring countries, i.e. Albania, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) and Bulgaria.

According to a HRADF press release on Friday, the award of the services concession contract for the financing, operation, maintenance and commercial exploitation of the Egnatia Odos and three vertical axes, to a preferred investor, is for a maximum period of up to 40 years.

The tender process will be conducted in two phases: a pre-qualification phase and a binding offers phase. The expression of interest must be submitted by interested parties until Jan. 26, 2018.