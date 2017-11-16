Greek exports, imports up over first 9-months of 2017; trade deficit at 16.2 bln€

Greece's balance of trade deficit reached 16.2 billion euros in the first nine months of 2017, an increase of 2.6 billion euros in relation to the same period of 2016.

According to figures released on Wednesday by Eurostat, over the Jan-Sept 2017 period, Greek exports totaled 21.1 billion euros in value, an increase of 14 percent, yoy.

Exports to EU members were up by 7 percent, and 22 percent to third countries.

Imports to Greece reached 35.3 billion euros, an increase of 16 percent, with imports from other EU countries up by 8 percent; 25 percent from third countries.