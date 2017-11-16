High court prosecutor orders probe into controversial defense deal with Saudi Arabia

A relevant prosecutor's office tasked with fighting corruption in the public sector on Thursday announced a preliminary investigation into an arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

An order for the preliminary probe was given by Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou, based on recent press reports over the affair. The prosecutor called for an investigation on whether criminal violations have occurred.

The controversial contract to sell surplus military ammunition and ordnance to Saudi Arabia surfaced last month, with Greece's political opposition charging, among others, that the contract was being facilitated via a shady middleman and outside the margins of a government-to-government agreement.

Much of the criticism has centered on Defense Minister Panos Kammenos' involvement in the contract and a "paper trail" between Athens and Riyadh.