Five people still missing in flood-ravaged west Attica prefecture

One man reported as missing in Wednesday's devastating flooding in western Attica prefecture (west of Athens proper) has turned up alive, while authorities are searching for another five people still missing in the area.

The previously missing man was located in his car by firefighters near his residence, as the vehicle was carried away by floodwaters.

Fifteen deaths have been reported so far, along with significant property damages, primarily in the Mandra and Nea Peramos townships, west and north of the industrial port city of Elefsina.