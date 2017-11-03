Six Italian nationals detained after Thursday's hooliganism at Athens metro station

Friday, 03 November 2017 12:35
UPD:12:36
Eurokinissi Sports/ΔΗΜΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΘΑΝΑΣΗΣ
A- A A+

Six Italian nationals, identified as fans of AC Milan, were detained by Greek police in Athens late Thursday in relation to serious hooligan violence at a metro station hours before a Euroleague Group D match between AEK Athens and the Italian powerhouse at the Olympic Stadium (OAKA).

The six were detained at an Athens-area hospital (Erythros Stavros), where they were transported following hooligan violence at the Pefkakia station, which lies on the old electric train line (ISAP).

The ISAP line's operation, in fact, was interrupted due to the fracas between AC Milan fans and masked perpetrators laying in wait for a train carrying the Italian side's supporters.

No incidents - not even one lit flare or a smoke bomb - was reported during the actual game, which ended in a scoreless tie, before some 50,000 fans.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών