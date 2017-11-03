Six Italian nationals detained after Thursday's hooliganism at Athens metro station

Six Italian nationals, identified as fans of AC Milan, were detained by Greek police in Athens late Thursday in relation to serious hooligan violence at a metro station hours before a Euroleague Group D match between AEK Athens and the Italian powerhouse at the Olympic Stadium (OAKA).

The six were detained at an Athens-area hospital (Erythros Stavros), where they were transported following hooligan violence at the Pefkakia station, which lies on the old electric train line (ISAP).

The ISAP line's operation, in fact, was interrupted due to the fracas between AC Milan fans and masked perpetrators laying in wait for a train carrying the Italian side's supporters.

No incidents - not even one lit flare or a smoke bomb - was reported during the actual game, which ended in a scoreless tie, before some 50,000 fans.