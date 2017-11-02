Latest Fraport Greece 'road show' presents major infrastructure overhaul of Mytilene airport

Fraport Greece focused on upgrades and improvement at the Mytilene (Lesvos) airport this week, as the German-Greek consortium that now manages 14 provincial airports around the country continues to use a “road show” format to showcase its master plan for each individual facility.

The highlight of the upgrades at Mytilene airport is a significant enlargement of its terminal and a new airport apron.

According to Fraport Greece CEO Alexander Zinell “Lesvos will now assume the spot it deserves among the most popular Greek destinations.”

The upgrades and infrastructure works are expected to begin immediately.

During a presentation on the eastern Aegean island, in the presence of the local government and business officials, Fraport Greece executives noted that besides a new terminal and apron, a new sewage treatment plant and fire station will be built.