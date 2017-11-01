Greek shipping has received 2/3 of ordered new vessels set for completion in 2017

Greek shipowners have apparently taken possession of a greater share of the new ships that are scheduled for delivery in 2017, compared to other national blocs of owners, according to data supplied by VesselsValue to “N” this week.

According to the maritime shipping monitor and analyst, of the 2,443 new vessels that are scheduled for delivery in 2017, 212 have been ordered by Greek interests. Of the latter, 155 vessels of those vessels have already been received.

Specifically, of the 89 new bulkers ordered by Greek-controlled companies or individual Greek shipowners and scheduled for delivery in 2017, 64 have been received. In terms of new tankers, 72 out of 89 set for completion this year have been received so far. Finally, the opposite situation exists for ordered LNG tankers, as only one of the 18 very expensive vessels scheduled for completion in 2017 has been delivered to Greek-controlled shipping interests so far.

Overall, according to VesselsValue, 1,220 vessels out of the 2,440 set for completion in 2017 have been delivered to their owners, two months before the end of the year.