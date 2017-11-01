Police point to jailhouse blackmail plot as motive behind defense attorney's murder

Greek authorities on Wednesday appeared confident that they have solved the murder of a well-known Athens defense attorney last month, announcing that five Albanian nationals are considered as the perpetrators - two serving as the contracted "hitmen" and another three convicts behind bars.

Michalis Zafiropoulos was gunned down in his central Athens office on Oct. 12, gangland-style, during a meeting with two men.

One of the two alleged hitmen, a 32-year-old Albanian national, was arrested over the weekend in a gypsy camp outside the western port city of Patras. Another suspect reportedly fled to Albania, although his identity is known. The trio of convicts - 35, 34 and 40 - are accused of masterminding the attack, although the arrested suspect has reportedly claimed that the attorney was shot "by mistake".

The motive, according to police, is a plot to blackmail another inmate at the Korydallos penitentiary by the trio of inmates. The botched plan aimed to pressure Zafiropoulos into revealing details of relatives of the other inmate.