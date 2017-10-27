Bank deposits rise in September 2017

The Bank of Greece (BoG) on Thursday announced that private sector deposits in the country increased by 52 million euros in September, compared to the previous month, reaching 1.047 billion euros in the country. The annual growth rate stood at 4.6 percent on a monthly basis, as capital controls remain in force in the country.

In a press release, the BoG stated that:

ΙΙ.1 Deposits of the general government

In September 2017, deposits of the general government increased by €88 million, compared with an increase of €93 million in the previous month and the annual growth rate stood at 6.2% from 9.5% in the previous month.



ΙΙ.2 Deposits of the private sector

In September 2017, deposits of the private sector decreased by €52 million, compared with an increase of €1,407 million in the previous month, while the annual growth rate stood at 4.6% from 4.3% in the previous month.



ΙΙ.2.1 Corporate deposits

In September 2017, corporate deposits decreased by €242 million, compared with an increase of €716 million in the previous month, while the annual growth rate stood at 13.7% from 13.0% in the previous month. In particular, deposits from non-financial corporations increased by €416 million, against an increase of €689 million in the previous month, while deposits of insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries decreased by €657 million in September 2017, compared with an increase of €27 million in the previous month.



ΙΙ.2.2 Deposits of households and private non-profit institutions

In September 2017, deposits of households and private non-profit institutions increased by €190 million, compared with an increase of €691 million in the previous month, while the annual growth rate stood at 2.7% from 2.5% in the previous month.