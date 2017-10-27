Greek PM on F-16 upgrade contract: No agreement, only negotiation so far

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday clarified that there is "no agreement, but negotiations" in referring to any future program to upgrade the country's fleet of US-made F-16 fighter planes.

Speaking in Parliament and in answer to the tabled question over the controversial issue, Tsipras disputed the figures thrown out so far regarding the deal, saying "our ceiling is 1.1 billion euros, so that we're precisely within budgeted expenditures."

The prospect of upgrading the Hellenic Air Force's frontline warplanes was announced by no less than US President Donald Trump in White House last week, with Tsipras sitting next to him in the Oval Office during an official visit to the US capital. In fact, Trump cited a 2.4-billion-dollar figure for the overall agreement during a subsequent press conference, adding that it will "create US jobs".

The higher figure was the one included in a State Department document to the US Congress, standard procedure for a future military-related contract with a foreign country. In reaction, the leftist-rightist coalition government said the State Department forwarded a highest upgrade contract.

Trump's abrupt reference to the F-16 program and the "mixed signals" sent by the government over the overall expenditure and how many of the warplanes will be upgraded generated a firestorm of criticism by the opposition back in Athens.

"We will receive the (bid) offer; Parliament will be briefed and will be assessed by the armed forces ... we will not included in the specific contract, or in any (relevant military) contract, offset benefits, which in the past acted as a loophole for kickbacks and phenomena of corruption," Tsipras said from Parliament's podium.