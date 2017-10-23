MoC between Athens, Seoul to boost e-governance in Greece

Greece and South Korea signed a MoC on Monday aimed at boosting e-governance in the former by employing know-how extended by Seoul.

The agreement was signed in Athens by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his visiting counterpart from Korea, Lee Nak-yeon, who arrived in the east Mediterranean country at the head of a delegation for an Olympic torch ceremony in ancient Olympia, ahead of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in 2018.

The two sides also agreed to boost efforts at increasing bilateral trade and investment, with the Greek side interested in attracting Korean capital to the country, especially by South Korea's international hi-tech champions. Conversely, increasing the export of high value agriculture products and foodstuffs to Korea, along with shipping, was cited by Tsipras.