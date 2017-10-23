ND again tables draft bill to give overseas Greeks right to vote while abroad

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday again tabled a draft bill on behalf of his party that, if approved, would finally grant Greek citizens living abroad the right to vote in their home country's elections.

The draft bill would count overseas Greeks' vote only in the general tally, and not in individual election precincts.

The idea of giving Greek citizens whose particulars are listed on election rolls but who live overseas on a permanent or temporary basis has long been floated on the political scene, although the previously dominant socialist PASOK party was lukewarm to such a prospect, while left-wing parties have been opposed.

Beyond permanent overseas residents, the measure is also aims at Greek citizens who emigrated in recent years due to the economic crisis, part and parcel of what's called a "brain drain" in the country.

In pointing to what he called foot-dragging over the proposed legislation, Mitsotakis said it was disappointing that the same draft bill has languished in Parliament over the past 18 months but has still not come up for debate.