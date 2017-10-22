Schaeuble: Greece will soon be in a position to borrow from markets

Outgoing German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was uncharacteristically positive in his recent comments regarding Greece, saying the country is on a "good path" and that critics' pessimistic forecasts have not panned out.

Schaeuble, who often played the role of the Euro zone's "bad cop" in dealings with Greece over the bailout years (2010 to the present), was quoted in the Sunday edition of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung as saying that the country will soon re-acquire the ability to seek credit from capital markets.

"...that's why any discussion over whether or not Grexit would be better doesn't help at all in the present," he added.

Asked if the Euro zone crisis is over, he laconically said "I hope so".