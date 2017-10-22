Creditors' auditors back in Athens on Monday

Creditors' top auditors return to Athens on Monday for meetings and talks with the Greek government, with the aim being to conclude the third review of the ongoing bailout by the end of the year.

According to an itinerary for Monday, a first meeting with Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis will touch on fiscal matters.

The creditors' representatives will be in Athens until the end of the week, with an expected return by the end of November or early December, assuming no "glitches" appear.

Beyond the target of an end-of-the-year conclusion to the third review, the latest possible date is February 2018. The fourth review of the current bailout - the third in a row for Greece since 2010 - is set for the end of June 2018, the actual credit-linked program ending in August 2018.