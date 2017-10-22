French-Greek innovation network's Mazinnov forum next month in Athens

The second annual forum by the French-Greek innovation network Mazinnov will take place on Nov. 10 and 11 at the Technopolis venue in inner city Athens' Gazi district.

Two main themes this year's forum are "Adopt a Start-up" and "Dreaming of tomorrow's Greece".

The public will have a chance to hear and see innovative entrepreneurs from both countries, as well as having a "hands on" approach to events.

Last year's inaugural Mazinnov forum was hosted at the Institut Francais, with more than 400 official participants recorded.

For more information, visit website www.mazinnov.com