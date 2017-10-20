Ministry aims to raise sunken Sea Diamond from Caldera

The relevant shipping ministry on Friday called for the immediate activation of legislation mandating the raising of a sunken cruise ship from the seabed in Santorini’s iconic Caldera.

The Sea Diamond sank in April 2007 under ideal weather conditions when its skipper sailed the vessel into a well-charted reef just off Santorini's shoreline. Towing efforts failed as live television news feeds witnessed the state-of-the-art cruise ship slowly sinking into the water.

Beyond whatever environmental damage posed from the sunken vessel, the shipwreck lies in the middle of one of the busiest cruise ship anchorages in the eastern Mediterranean.