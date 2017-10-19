Greece continues to lag beyind EU 28 in terms of consumer confidence

By L. Kalamara

lkal@naftemporiki.gr

Consumer confidence in Greece continued to hover at much lower levels than in the rest of Europe, despite a relative improvement that was recorded in the third quarter of 2017 in certain individual indexes, a report by GfK revealed.

Overall, consumer confidence in the EU's 28 member-states reached 20.9 points, the highest level over the past nine years, and last seen at the end of 2007.

According to GfK analyst Rolf Burkl, private consumption served as a growth main axis for the EU's economy in the last quarter.

In terms of recession-battered Greece, the index for economic growth expectation reached a negative 18.1 points, when the average in the EU was 11.8 points. The figure for Greece, nevertheless, was improved from recent surveys, the best since mid 2015 and 25.1 points higher than at the end of the second quarter of 2017; 19 points higher than during the same quarter of 2016.