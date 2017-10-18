Study: Slow but steady rise in number of women heading up Greek businesses, top management spots

By S. Emmanuil

A report by Athens-based ICAP Group shows the number of women in top management positions or as the heads of businesses as slowly but steadily rising, with the trend particularly evident in smaller sized firms.

The study surveyed nearly 6,500 companies in Greece that are headed by a woman, which is 23.6 percent of the total of registered firms in the country, i.e. a little more than 27,400. The period covered by the study was 2015 and 2016.

Indicatively, the percentage of businesses run by a woman - taken from the whole - increased by 1.2 percentage points from the previous two-year period of 2013-14 (22.4 percent).

The majority of women that run firms, however, were recorded for SMEs or "micro-businesses". At the other end of the spectrum, top management positions held by women at major companies - with a turnover exceeding 50 million euros annually - reached 11.6 percent of the total in this category.