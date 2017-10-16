Greece's center-right political leader extend congratulations to Austria's Kurz

Greece’s main opposition leader on Monday sent congratulations to the winner of Sunday’s general election in Austria, Austrian People's Party leader and outgoing foreign minister Sebastian Kurz.

New Democracy (ND) party president Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was certain that under his (Kurz) leadership “Austria will painstakingly preserve the European values that unite us, and that you will be on the front line in transforming Europe’s future towards the benefit of its citizens.”

Mitsotakis also wished the youthful Austrian political leader every success in implementing what he called very “significant reforms” announced by Kurz and his party on the campaign trail.

“I look forward to the continuation of our cooperation within the framework of the European People’s Party and in strengthening relations between our two political parties, and above all, between the Austrian and Greek people,” he added in his letter.