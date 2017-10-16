Govt promises higher traffic fines for well-off violators

Greece's relevant infrastructure and transports minister on Monday inaugurated the week by unveiling a government initiative to issue traffic-related fines based on a violator's income criteria.

The income-based system was announced by Minister Christos Spritzis during his appearance on the state-run broadcaster's morning current affairs program.

The leftist Greek minister said a draft bill will be tabled in Parliament in the next few days that envisions an increase in the fines slapped on violators, based on the income information on the latter gleaned from the tax bureau's online system.

Spritzis said his leftist-rightist coalition government wants to "combat the reasoning of 'I have money to pay and can skirt the law'."