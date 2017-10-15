Econ minister: 'Huge interest' by investors in recovering Greek economy

Greek Economy Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou referred to "huge interest" by investors vis-a-vis the Greek economy and the still bailout-dependent country, speaking from the United States over the weekend.

Papadimitriou's comments were carried in the SYRIZA party-affiliated newspaper "Avgi", and coincide with a nearly week-long visit by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the United States.

The leftist Greek leader is accompanied by a coterie of top ministers, including his junior coalition partner, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, the head of a small rightist-populist party propping up the current government.

Tsipras and Papadimitriou were in Chicago on Sunday, two days before the former is set to be received by US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Papadimitriou claimed investors are aware that the country is in a "growth orbit" and is headed towards the exit from the bailouts in August 2018 - after three successive programs since 2010.

He also cited, according to the leftist daily newspaper, the government's interest in securing World Bank financing to create 300,000 guaranteed jobs over the next two years. He said the looming third review of the bailout must first be concluded. He did not clarify if the proposed jobs involve the public sector or Greece's tax-swamped private sector.