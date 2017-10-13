Fraport Greece unveils modernization plan for all-important Santorini airport

Fraport Greece on Thursday presented plans for the development of the Santorini airport, one of 14 airports around Greece that the company manages.

The plan was presented during an event on the iconic holiday island attended by representatives of local authorities and local stakeholders.

“… Every year, the unparalleled beauty and scenery of Santorini offer excitement and unforgettable memories to visitors from all over the world. The uniqueness of Santorini inevitably sets the bar high: Our goal is the travel experience of every visitor to be worthy of the island’s beauty, completing its very positive image to the whole world,” Fraport Greece CEO Alexander Zinell said during the event.

The modernization and upgrades include construction of a new fire station, the expansion and remodeling of the current terminal and a reorganization of the apron. The total size of the terminal will increase by 235 percent to 15,640 square meters, with the replacement of a portion of the current terminal and the construction of a new one. Significant interventions for the improvement of services will also be implemented, including doubling check-in stations and baggage reclaim belts, more gates and an almost three-fold increase in security lanes.