IMF's Thomsen reiterates: No more austerity measures demanded of Greece; lower fiscal target for 2018 achievable

IMF Europe chief Poul Thomsen on Friday more-or-less reiterated that the Fund is not requesting from still bailout-dependent Greece to take more austerity measures.

Speaking at a scheduled press conference in Washington, he echoed the Fund’s prediction that the Greek state will achieve a 2.2-percent primary budget surplus in 2018 – below the target set by European creditors but in line with the more modest forecast by the IMF’s analysts.

He also “stayed on message” by saying the Fund wants detailed debt relief measures for Greece to be announced by European creditors.