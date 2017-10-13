Significant increase in direct Greek hotel reservations via the Internet for 2017

Direct reservations for Greek hotels via the Internet increased by 107.49 percent over the January-August 2017 period - compared to the corresponding period in 2016 - while revenues from direct reservations also increased by 75.28 percent.

The figures were released on Thursday by the Axia Hospitality and Nelios companies, during an event in Athens.

Moreover, both firms said that all indices related to the use of the Internet in relation to Greek hotels and resorts are substantially up.

Beyond direct reservations and revenues, visits to individual websites of hotels were also up by 25.74 percent, according to the processed data presented by the two Greek companies.

Even more noteworthy is the fact that reservations made with mobile phones increased by 165.52 percent; 105 percent higher via PCs and 76.69 percent higher when using tablets.

The mined data came from Google Αnalytics, WebHotelier, OTA’s Εxtranets, PMS hotels etc.