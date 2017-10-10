ECB: Eurosystem national central banks purchased Greek securities worth 7.8 bln€ between 2012-16

Greek securities purchased by the Eurosystem national central banks (NCBs) under the Securities Markets Programme (SMP), amounted to 7.8 billion euros over the period 2012-16, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi confirmed on Tuesday, in reply to a question by a Greek MEP.

The powerful Eurozone central banker also noted that at the of 2016 the Eurosystem held Greek government bonds with a nominal value of 13.2 billion euros, a book value of 12.3 billion euros and an average remaining maturity of 2.9 years.

His response came to a question by leftist Greek MEP Nikos Chountis.