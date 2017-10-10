ECB: Eurosystem national central banks purchased Greek securities worth 7.8 bln€ between 2012-16

Tuesday, 10 October 2017 21:34
UPD:21:39
SOOC

The powerful Eurozone central banker also noted that at the of 2016 the Eurosystem held Greek government bonds with a nominal value of  13.2 billion euros, a book value of  12.3 billion euros and an average remaining maturity of 2.9 years.
A- A A+

Greek securities purchased by the Eurosystem national central banks (NCBs) under the Securities Markets Programme (SMP), amounted to 7.8 billion euros over the period 2012-16, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi confirmed on Tuesday, in reply to a question by a Greek MEP.

The powerful Eurozone central banker also noted that at the of 2016 the Eurosystem held Greek government bonds with a nominal value of  13.2 billion euros, a book value of  12.3 billion euros and an average remaining maturity of 2.9 years.

His response came to a question by leftist Greek MEP Nikos Chountis.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών