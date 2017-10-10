IMF revised GDP figure for Greece reaches 1.8% for 2017; 2.6% for 2018

The IMF issued a revised forecast of 1.8 percent for Greek GDP this year, ahead of next week's autumn meetings in Washington D.C.

The Fund's forecast for 2018 is 2.6 percent.

Additionally, the IMF forecast that the annual inflation rate will reach 1.2 percent this year; 1.3 percent in 2018.

Nevertheless, its forecast for unemployment is the only figure that is worse than the one predicted by the Greek government, standing at 22.3 percent for 2017 but easing to 20.7 percent in 2018.

Finally, for 2022 - the last year of a high fiscal target of 3.5 percent primary budget surplus as a percentage of GDP - the Fund predicts a very meager 1 percent growth.