Mykonos airport upgrades, new runway construction to keep facility closed in mid Nov.

Upgrades at the airport on jet-setting Mykonos are set to begin next month, according to an announcement by Fraport Greece, the consortium that has assumed its management for the next 40 years.

The highlight of the scheduled upgrades is a new airport runway, with the purpose of better facilitating air traffic to and from the iconic Cyclades holiday destination for the next 20 years. The company said the final project will be fully compatible with European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards.

Fraport Greece, which assumed the management of 14 regional airports around the country last April, on Monday said its Mykonos facility posted increased passenger traffic by 19.2 percent (yoy) over the recently concluded summer season.

The airport on Mykonos will be closed between Nov. 13, 2017 until Nov. 29, 2017 for the upgrade and repair works. A helipad for emergency flights, however, will remain available.