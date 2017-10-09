BoG Gov. Stournaras: Schaeuble a 'strong personality'

Greece's central banker referred to a "strong personality" in describing outgoing German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Monday, as the influential politician is set to step down in order to assume the post of Bundestag president.

Bank of Greece (BoG) Gov. Yannis Stournaras, who also served as Greece finance minister in the pre-SYRIZA era, spoke to Bloomberg about his onetime German counterpart.

"He had vigor, great resilience, and strong opinions," was the way Stournaras described Schaeuble, while adding that the very good performances of the German economy in the Eurozone gave the latter a dominant role.