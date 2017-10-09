Gender recognition bill offers brief diversion from 'tax tsunami', bailout discussion in Greece

Behind-the-scenes maneuvering continued on Monday ahead of the tabling of a controversial gender recognition bill, a politically sensitive issue that has momentarily diverted debate and media attention in the still bailout-dependent country over the state of the economy, an ongoing “tax tsunami” and the post-memorandum era.

According to reports, main opposition New Democracy (ND) party tabled an amendment by which an individual on Greece’s municipal rolls can change their gender once, based on certain criteria.

An initial intent by the coalition government, comprised of radical leftist SYRIZA and its junior partner, the small rightist-populist AN.EL, offered minors as young as 15 the opportunity to legally change their gender on their ID cards etc.

Debate by the Parliament plenum is expected this week, whereby whatever amendments tabled will be discussed and possibly included in the draft legislature up for a vote in the country’s 300-MP house.